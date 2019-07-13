Delhi: SC rejects PIL against CCTVs in classrooms

The Supreme Court Friday turned down a petition challenging the Delhi government’s decision to install CCTVs in classrooms of government schools. A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said it was not inclined to entertain the plea.

The court had on May 10 issued notice on the PIL, which claimed that the government’s move would violate the Fundamental Right to Privacy. The petition was filed by a law student, Amber Tickoo. The petitioner pointed out that according to government’s decision, the live feed from these cameras can be accessed by any person with a valid username and password. Tickoo said this would adversely affect safety and security of children and “give rise to incidents of stalking and voyeurism”.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia meanwhile dismissed privacy concerns, saying: “The feed from classrooms will only be made available to parents, who will be able to access it after getting a secure password for a smartphone for a limited period of time daily without any audio. Teachers, parents and students are happy with this initiative and our government will prove the sceptics wrong again, like it has done repeatedly.” ens