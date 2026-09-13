Delhi rolls out red carpet for Pezeshkian, daughter: Rashtrapati Bhavan to shopping at BRICS Bazaar

Ahead of the opening session of the BRICS Summit, President Droupadi Murmu hosted visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — the only dignitary hosted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the summit.

Pezeshkian, who landed in New Delhi along with his daughter Zahra, held extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

This comes during the West Asia conflict between Iran and the US.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

During his visit to the presidential estate, the Iranian president also visited the Iranian Hall at the presidential estate — referring to the grand Ashok Mandap, which houses prominent Qajar-era Persian artwork dating back to the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar, the second Shah of Qajar Iran, who reigned from June 1797 until his death in October 1834.