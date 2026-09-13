Delhi rolls out red carpet for Pezeshkian, daughter: Rashtrapati Bhavan to shopping at BRICS Bazaar

Leaders discuss long-standing bonds of friendship between Iran and India

Written by: Divya A
3 min readNew DelhiSep 13, 2026 04:05 AM IST
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Ahead of the opening session of the BRICS Summit, President Droupadi Murmu hosted visiting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — the only dignitary hosted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan during the summit.

Pezeshkian, who landed in New Delhi along with his daughter Zahra, held extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

This comes during the West Asia conflict between Iran and the US.

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During his visit to the presidential estate, the Iranian president also visited the Iranian Hall at the presidential estate — referring to the grand Ashok Mandap, which houses prominent Qajar-era Persian artwork dating back to the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar, the second Shah of Qajar Iran, who reigned from June 1797 until his death in October 1834.

Droupadi Murmu hosts Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Droupadi Murmu, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Modi meet, Masoud Pezeshkian Modi meet, Brics, BRICS meet, BRICS summit, BRICS countries, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian brics, Masoud Pezeshkian brics, Narendra Modi, Indian express news, current affairs His daughter Zahra (second from left) at the BRICS Bazaar along with Union Minister Annpurna Devi, in New Delhi, Saturday. (ANI)

Welcoming President Pezeshkian on his first visit to India, the President expressed appreciation for the support extended by Iran during India’s BRICS presidency, a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “The two leaders discussed the long-standing bonds of friendship between Iran and India, including strong cultural and people-to-people ties,” it said, adding that Murmu reiterated India’s commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace in the region.

Also Read | We can revive relations together, says Pezeshkian after meeting Modi

In fact, among all the visits that happened during the India-hosted BRICS Summit, that of Pezeshkian turned out to be the most consequential, with New Delhi rolling out a red carpet and cementing its ties with the civilisational partner in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

Union Minister Annpurna Devi escorted the president’s daughter to the BRICS Bazaar, being held at the Crafts Museum adjoining Bharat Mandapam, bringing together artisans from all member countries. “It was a pleasure to welcome Ms Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to the BRICS Bazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi,” she said in a post on X.

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“Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS members and partner nations,” she said.

A day earlier, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi organised an event for Pezeshkian, with several representatives from all communities, faiths and political affiliations in attendance. At the event, Pezeshkian emphasised that Iran refuses to “kneel” and would never surrender to pressure or oppression from the United States and Israel.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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