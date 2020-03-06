Lok Sabha looks at first week washout as ruling, Oppn sides lock horns

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in the Speaker’s chair in Lok Sabha. (PTI) BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in the Speaker’s chair in Lok Sabha. (PTI)

With the Opposition showing no signs of compromise on its stand that Parliament should discuss the Delhi riots before taking up other issues, the first week of post-recess Budget Session appears headed for a complete washout. And amid the high-decibel protests by the Opposition, led by Congress members, the government’s poor floor management has also come under fire for the stalemate in Lok Sabha since Monday.

The communication between the government and the Opposition, and even among the government and BJP MPs, has been “ineffective”, according to a source.

One ruling party leader said, “We (Treasury benches) have not been communicated our strategy in the House. On many occasions this week we have been caught off guard when the Opposition became aggressive. This is one reason why the Opposition managed to get proceedings adjourned.”

BSP member Danish Ali asserted that there has been “no effort from the government” to engage the Opposition in a dialogue to end this stalemate.

And that communication is unlikely to gain strength, with a combatant BJP keen on taking further action against seven Congress MPs suspended on Thursday for having “insulted the Chair and violated all rules”, according to ruling party leaders.

Opposition members, on the other hand, took exception to the “strong action” against Congress MPs in Lower House — as it was read out not by the Speaker but by a panel member.

“There will be an inquiry committee to look into the possibility of disqualifying these MPs, who have committed gross misconduct,” a senior BJP leader said, adding that the House had taken such action during the term of then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (between 2004 and 2009).

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Bhupender Yadav’s tweet offered a hint at likely action: “…The deplorable conduct of these MPs in the Lok Sabha is disgraceful and embarrassing to the parliamentary system.”

Some Opposition members, however, pointed out that the Speaker should have been present in the House when the action was announced. “Disciplinary proceedings were announced without the Speaker present,” BSP’s Danish Ali said.

He was critical also of the government’s “inconsistent” response to MPs showing posters and banners inside the House. He told The Indian Express: “Many members have brought posters and banners in the past. TDP members used to protest vehemently with banners and posters demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, TRS members brought huge banners to the House during their agitation for creation of Telangana,”he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, who has been particular about chairing the proceedings without any major breaks ever since he took over as the presiding officer of Lok Sabha, did not come to the House for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

According to sources, Birla was “totally disappointed” at continuing physical scuffle in Lok Sabha despite his strict warning. They said Birla had assured leaders of opposition parties during a meeting he convened on Tuesday morning that there would be a discussion on the Delhi riots after Holi. “Opposition leaders had agreed to it, but (in the House) they pretended as if nothing of that sort happened,” a BJP leader said. “Despite warnings, Congress members, including its top leaders in the House, went to the Treasury side to provoke ruling party MPs.”

