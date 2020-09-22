Delhi riots conspiracy chargesheet: ‘Violence on mind after 2019 results… objective was to uproot elected govt’

In the chargesheet, police have attached disclosures statements, call detail records, money trail and transcripts of WhatsApp groups such as DPSG (Delhi Protests Support Group) and Warriors.

“FROM THE day that the results of the 2019 Parliamentary elections were declared, the tone and tenor of the public utterances of the key conspirators of the present case has shown a clear streak of affinity towards violence which had started playing out in their minds.”

This is how the Delhi Police Special Cell concludes its 2,695-page “final report” in the chargesheet filed against 15 people under the stringent UAPA in a case of alleged conspiracy related to the February riots in Northeast Delhi.

The chargesheet includes the names of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Pinjra Tod’s Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, former DU student Gulfisha, Jamia Millia Islamia PhD student Meeran Haider and Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator Safoora, among others.

The final report, signed by DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwah and ACP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar, states that “internationally, terrorist activity is defined as the use of violence to force a government to accept/submit to political demands”.

It then goes on to explain how a “terrorist act” is defined in the Indian context as per section 15 of the UAPA. “In this case, the use of firearms, petrol bombs… causing death of a police personnel and grievous injuries… with intention to overawe the state and force the central government to withdraw CAA, NRC clearly falls in the definition of terrorist activity,” it states.

“Causing death of over 50 persons and causing serious injuries to over 500 public persons apart from massive damage to public and private properties by arson and other means would also clearly fall within the definition of terrorist activity… Disruption of supplies and services essential to life of community squarely falls within the ambit of terrorist act,” it states.

In the chargesheet, police have attached disclosures statements, call detail records, money trail and transcripts of WhatsApp groups such as DPSG (Delhi Protests Support Group) and Warriors. The chargesheet mentions that “they (conspirators) aimed at bringing the government of India to its knees and enforcing the withdrawal of CAA by timing the execution of their conspiracy with the visit of US President, thereby hitting two birds with a single stone”.

The report concludes that the “end objective of all the conspirators had conspired was to uproot a lawfully elected government by sheer use of engineered, vicious and visceral communal violence”.

Police have attached transcripts of the chats between Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan, Pinjra Tod’s Kalita and Narwal, CPI’s Annie Raja, Rakshita Swamy of MKSS, activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj.

In the report, police state: “The conspiracy grew in an organic manner from the formation of a group called MSJ (Muslim Students of JNU), an overtly communal seed that was sown after CAB… to the subsequent formation of JCC and finally the emergence of DPSG, which provided a secular facade and naxal genes of violent resistance to an otherwise radically communal agenda”.

The report also mentions that the “conspirators, by their ingenuity and criminality of thoughts, presented an entirely new dimension to the meaning of ‘hate speech’ — theirs was covered in the sugarcoat of nationalism which hit the sour and sordid truth that it was in fact a well-thought out attempt at igniting and reinforcing a pan-Islamic identity.”

The report also claims that a “select group of digital media houses” created a media frenzy.

