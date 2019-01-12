Rape victim forced to drink poison in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 17-year-old rape victim was allegedly forced to drink poison by two bike-borne men when she was returning home from tuition in Dwarka district area, police said Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday evening, they added.

Advertising

In her complaint, the girl alleged that when she was returning home from tuition, two bike-borne men intercepted her way and threatened her of dire consequences if she gave statement against the rape accused in the court. However, when she refused to do so, they allegedly caught hold of her and forced her to drink poison, a senior police officer said.

The accused duo fled the spot after the incident, he said. The girl in semi-conscious state went to a hospital in an autorickshaw and she is out of danger, the officer said.

On Friday, she approached the police and a case was registered against the two men in a police station, he said. Prima facie it appears that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in the court. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

Advertising

The rape accused recently came out on bail. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him at a police station in 2018, police said. He is being questioned in connection with the incident, they said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the culprits.