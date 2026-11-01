‘Will keep fighting until Gyanesh Kumar goes’: INDIA bloc marches to Ramlila Maidan

The INDIA bloc marched Sunday from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, where it held a mega rally against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Congress-led rally was organised over the Opposition’s “vote chori” allegations following a report by The Indian Express.

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, addressed the rally.

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The protest venue saw a large gathering of supporters and workers of INDIA bloc parties, along with their youth and student wings, who displayed placards and raised slogans against the SIR exercise and demanded Kumar’s resignation.