From Delhi to Rajasthan: The states imposing weekend curfews to curb Covid cases

Amid rising coronavirus cases across the country, various state governments and district administrations are imposing sweeping restrictions to reign in the contagion. From Jammu and Kashmir to Karnataka — states reporting rise in new coronavirus cases are now witnessing strict lockdown-like measures to restrict the movement of people. In an attempt to curb cases, some states have also introduced curfews over the weekend.

For the second consecutive day, India on Thursday recorded more than 2 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases. The country’s overall caseload presently stands at over 1.42 crore.

Here is a look at the states that have imposed weekend curfews in view of a surge in Covid cases:

New Delhi

On Thursday, the Delhi government announced fresh curbs to tackle Covid-19 in the National Capital, including a weekend curfew, and the closure of shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, bars and dine-in services.

The weekend curfew will remain in force between 10 PM Friday and 5 AM on Monday. Meanwhile, the night curfew will remain in place till April 30, according to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose weekend curfew across the state in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases. The state-wide curfew will take place between 6 PM on Friday until 5 AM Monday.

“It is an appeal to all of you to cooperate with the government during the curfew and follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Thursday night, announcing the fresh restrictions.

Chandigarh

Following a high-level meeting of the Chandigarh administration, a weekend curfew was imposed from Friday at 10 PM, until Monday at 5 Am. Only essential services will be permitted in the Union Territory.

However, vaccination programmes and examinations, including the NDA entrance test, will continue as scheduled, according to Chandigarh officials. Students will be permitted to travel as long as they are able to present their admit card.

Uttar Pradesh

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown across the state on Sunday. To enforce wearing of masks, the state government has doubled the fine to Rs 1000 for those caught without masks for the first time and 10 times the fine amount for those caught again.

“There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday.Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period. Necessary awareness works should also be done in this regard,” an official statement said here quoting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath .