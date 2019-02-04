Weather forecast: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana may receive light rain from February 5

Delhi weather forecast: New Delhi and parts of North India are likely to receive moderate rainfall from Tuesday, according to the weather office. The weather in Delhi and surrounding areas in North India is attributed to a current spell of western disturbance according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The western disturbance will induce a cyclonic circulation over the northern part of the country that will trigger rainfall at places.

Advertising

As per IMD, moderate rainfall will occur in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today evening. The intensity of rain will thereafter increase between February 5th to February 8th in the region. Light showers are also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and New Delhi from February 5, 2019.

“Due to shifting of 0 Degrees Celsius isotherm below 700 hPa along with other favourable synoptic conditions, thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places would occur over Jammu division, lower reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 5th to 7th February; and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on 6th and 7th February 2019,” the IMD told in its forecast.

Meanwhile, a thick fog enveloped Delhi Monday morning. According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperature of the capital region will oscillate between 8ºC and 20ºC on Monday, with moderate fog. Palam Observatory was still reporting visibility of around 50 meters, as per Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company.

Advertising

At least 128 trains, some of them bound for Delhi, are running behind schedule due to heavy fog, according to the National Train Enquiry System website. Flight operations were also disrupted in the national capital due to low visibility. “Due to fog, some of the flights have been put on hold at the departure points. This has led to a delay,” a source at Delhi airport told PTI. However, he added that “largely, there have been no diversions or cancellations of flights” as yet.