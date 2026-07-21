The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament showdown, Delhi protests and more

Dear Reader,

Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament witnessed another day of confrontation, protests over education policy spilled onto Delhi’s streets, and the political aftershocks continued to ripple across the country. Here are today’s stories that deserve a closer look.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intensified the Opposition’s response after the police action against protesters, carrying the confrontation from the streets into the national political arena.

The confrontation over the Delhi protest has moved beyond Jantar Mantar, with Opposition MPs seeking to press their case through another coordinated demonstration.



The demonstration outside Parliament reflected not just public anger but also the competing political calculations within the Opposition alliance.

From the NEET controversy to questions over higher education funding, this analysis examines why student protests have evolved into a wider political challenge.

At a parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s response to criticism over the NEET paper leak and the Opposition’s campaign.

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In an interview, the Congress leader explains why his party believes the education controversy has become a test of political accountability.

A decision on the Shiv Sena MPs has implications that extend beyond parliamentary arithmetic, influencing the balance within the NDA.

This report reconstructs how the demonstration grew beyond expectations and the operational challenges police faced as crowds swelled.



From Jantar Mantar to Parliament Street, the protest evolved hour by hour, drawing students, activists and political leaders into the capital’s centre.

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The events at Jantar Mantar reveal the scale of public mobilisation and the atmosphere as demonstrators confronted police barricades.

The editorial argues that the government’s handling of the protest deserves scrutiny as Parliament begins debating issues of public trust and accountability.

A columnist recounts the scenes witnessed during the protest, reflecting on the events without losing sight of the larger political context.

The Delhi High Court has said the activist may be shifted to a private hospital if required, as concern over his health continues to grow.

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One protester’s return to Jantar Mantar illustrates the determination among demonstrators despite injuries sustained during the police action.

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A freight train derailment has affected passenger services across northern India, leading to cancellations and diversions while railway authorities work to restore normal operations.

A widely shared video claiming India’s first hydrogen-powered train was attacked by stone pelters prompted an official clarification from the Railways. Here’s what actually happened.

A parliamentary question on the number of UGC-NET qualifiers receiving Junior Research Fellowships drew a response that has renewed debate on research funding and higher education.

Podcast of the day: What the Satluj takedown means for freedom of expression

Fresh labour data highlights Tamil Nadu’s sustained lead in the share of women workers, offering insights into regional differences in employment trends.

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Rising river levels have triggered evacuations and disrupted transport in Upper Assam as authorities continue relief and rescue operations.

A fatal crash involving a BMW has led to an arrest, with investigators examining the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Authorities sealed the Shambhu border as farmers prepared for a proposed gathering in Delhi, signalling another day of heightened security arrangements.

The state government’s decision to revisit a series of prominent investigations has added another dimension to the political contest in Bengal.

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While dismissing a case, the Calcutta High Court observed that criminal proceedings should not become instruments of personal retaliation.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court considered the circumstances surrounding controversial public remarks while deciding an anticipatory bail plea.

A consumer forum awarded compensation after examining allegations of negligence during a medical procedure.

A consumer court directed substantial compensation after finding deficiencies in the handling of agricultural produce kept in cold storage.

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The death of a sailor from Uttar Pradesh in a missile strike overseas has left his family awaiting answers while authorities coordinate assistance.

Police are investigating the deaths of four members of a family, including whether financial distress played a role.

Angen has become the first Santali-language film to receive a National Film Award, marking a significant moment for regional cinema.

A delivery rider’s viral video captured the disruption caused by the demonstrations, offering an unusual perspective on a day of protests in Delhi.

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From satire to political commentary, social media reflected the many ways people interpreted the demonstrations and the issues driving them.

Rohit Sharma’s match-defining innings at Lord’s has reignited conversations about his enduring value to India’s ODI side, with former coach Ravi Shastri leading the tributes.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord’s in London, (ANI Photo) Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord’s in London, (ANI Photo)

A single Instagram ‘like’ from Cristiano Ronaldo became a talking point after the World Cup, highlighting how even small online gestures can dominate football conversations.

The veteran actor has shared an update on his health after surgery, speaking candidly about one of the most difficult periods of his life and the determination that carried him through.

The filmmaker discusses creativity, public discourse and why he believes rigid political positions can narrow artistic expression.

The actor says she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the demonstrations, describing the events from her perspective.

The Malayalam actor addresses recent criticism and discusses the debate surrounding the Hema Committee report and the film industry’s internal conversations.

A directive issued by the institute has prompted political reactions and renewed discussion over the limits of campus participation in public protests.



Leaders from both the government and the Opposition met people injured during the Delhi demonstrations, underlining how the issue has become a focal point of political messaging.

Comments made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during an Assembly discussion have generated political reactions and public debate.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.