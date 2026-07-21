The Daily Catch-Up: Parliament showdown, Delhi protests and more

Missed today's biggest stories? From the crackdown on the CJP protest and Parliament's political fallout to Sonam Wangchuk's health, NEET, and railway disruptions, here's your evening briefing.

By: Express Web Desk
8 min readUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 08:57 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by police and taken away from the protest site.Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by police and taken away from the protest site.(Express Photo)
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Welcome to The Daily Catch-Up, your three-minute evening briefing from The Indian Express. Parliament witnessed another day of confrontation, protests over education policy spilled onto Delhi’s streets, and the political aftershocks continued to ripple across the country. Here are today’s stories that deserve a closer look.

Today’s news in 30 seconds

  • Parliament: The CJP protest and the NEET controversy dominate the Monsoon Session’s political agenda.
  • Delhi: Police and protesters clash as the capital struggles to contain one of its biggest demonstrations in recent months.
  • Politics: The Opposition seeks to turn the protest into a wider campaign against the Centre.
  • Health: A court allows Sonam Wangchuk to shift to a private hospital if required.
  • Infrastructure: A goods train accident near Delhi disrupts rail services across northern India.
The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing The Daily Catch-Up: Your 3-minute evening briefing 

Opposition escalates protest after Delhi crackdown

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra intensified the Opposition’s response after the police action against protesters, carrying the confrontation from the streets into the national political arena.

Opposition MPs plan march over protest crackdown

The confrontation over the Delhi protest has moved beyond Jantar Mantar, with Opposition MPs seeking to press their case through another coordinated demonstration.

How one protest exposed Opposition fault lines

The demonstration outside Parliament reflected not just public anger but also the competing political calculations within the Opposition alliance.

Explained: Why the education protests have become a national political issue

From the NEET controversy to questions over higher education funding, this analysis examines why student protests have evolved into a wider political challenge.

Prime Minister urges NDA MPs to stay on the offensive

At a parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s response to criticism over the NEET paper leak and the Opposition’s campaign.

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Gaurav Gogoi on the Opposition’s next move

In an interview, the Congress leader explains why his party believes the education controversy has become a test of political accountability.

The Speaker’s ruling reshapes Maharashtra politics

A decision on the Shiv Sena MPs has implications that extend beyond parliamentary arithmetic, influencing the balance within the NDA.

Inside Delhi Police’s response to the protest

This report reconstructs how the demonstration grew beyond expectations and the operational challenges police faced as crowds swelled.

How the protest unfolded through the night

From Jantar Mantar to Parliament Street, the protest evolved hour by hour, drawing students, activists and political leaders into the capital’s centre.

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A ground report from the protest site

The events at Jantar Mantar reveal the scale of public mobilisation and the atmosphere as demonstrators confronted police barricades.

Editorial: The questions raised by the crackdown

The editorial argues that the government’s handling of the protest deserves scrutiny as Parliament begins debating issues of public trust and accountability.

Opinion: A first-hand account from Jantar Mantar

A columnist recounts the scenes witnessed during the protest, reflecting on the events without losing sight of the larger political context.

Court clears the way for Sonam Wangchuk’s treatment

The Delhi High Court has said the activist may be shifted to a private hospital if required, as concern over his health continues to grow.

 

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Back at the protest after a hospital visit

One protester’s return to Jantar Mantar illustrates the determination among demonstrators despite injuries sustained during the police action.

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Goods train accident disrupts rail traffic near Delhi

A freight train derailment has affected passenger services across northern India, leading to cancellations and diversions while railway authorities work to restore normal operations.

Railways clarify viral video on India’s hydrogen train

A widely shared video claiming India’s first hydrogen-powered train was attacked by stone pelters prompted an official clarification from the Railways. Here’s what actually happened.

Questions over research fellowships return to Parliament

A parliamentary question on the number of UGC-NET qualifiers receiving Junior Research Fellowships drew a response that has renewed debate on research funding and higher education.

Podcast of the day: What the Satluj takedown means for freedom of expression

Tamil Nadu continues to lead in women’s workforce participation

Fresh labour data highlights Tamil Nadu’s sustained lead in the share of women workers, offering insights into regional differences in employment trends.

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Floods worsen across parts of Assam

Rising river levels have triggered evacuations and disrupted transport in Upper Assam as authorities continue relief and rescue operations.

IT professional killed in Chandigarh road accident

A fatal crash involving a BMW has led to an arrest, with investigators examining the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Security tightened ahead of farmers’ mobilisation

Authorities sealed the Shambhu border as farmers prepared for a proposed gathering in Delhi, signalling another day of heightened security arrangements.

West Bengal reopens several high-profile cases

The state government’s decision to revisit a series of prominent investigations has added another dimension to the political contest in Bengal.

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High Court cautions against misuse of criminal law

While dismissing a case, the Calcutta High Court observed that criminal proceedings should not become instruments of personal retaliation.

High Court grants anticipatory bail in remarks case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court considered the circumstances surrounding controversial public remarks while deciding an anticipatory bail plea.

Hospital held liable in medical negligence case

A consumer forum awarded compensation after examining allegations of negligence during a medical procedure.

Farmer awarded compensation over stored crop dispute

A consumer court directed substantial compensation after finding deficiencies in the handling of agricultural produce kept in cold storage.

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A family’s grief after an Indian sailor is killed abroad

The death of a sailor from Uttar Pradesh in a missile strike overseas has left his family awaiting answers while authorities coordinate assistance.

Mysuru family deaths under investigation

Police are investigating the deaths of four members of a family, including whether financial distress played a role.

A milestone for Santali cinema

Angen has become the first Santali-language film to receive a National Film Award, marking a significant moment for regional cinema.

A Zomato delivery video becomes an unexpected window into the protests

A delivery rider’s viral video captured the disruption caused by the demonstrations, offering an unusual perspective on a day of protests in Delhi.

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How the internet responded to Delhi’s protests

From satire to political commentary, social media reflected the many ways people interpreted the demonstrations and the issues driving them.

Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s century earns praise from Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma’s match-defining innings at Lord’s has reignited conversations about his enduring value to India’s ODI side, with former coach Ravi Shastri leading the tributes.

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord's in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord’s in London, (ANI Photo)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s social media activity fuels football debate

A single Instagram ‘like’ from Cristiano Ronaldo became a talking point after the World Cup, highlighting how even small online gestures can dominate football conversations.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on recovery and resilience

The veteran actor has shared an update on his health after surgery, speaking candidly about one of the most difficult periods of his life and the determination that carried him through.

Imtiaz Ali on storytelling beyond political labels

The filmmaker discusses creativity, public discourse and why he believes rigid political positions can narrow artistic expression.

Shabana Azmi recalls her experience at the Delhi protest

The actor says she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the demonstrations, describing the events from her perspective.

Shwetha Menon responds to allegations surrounding AMMA

The Malayalam actor addresses recent criticism and discusses the debate surrounding the Hema Committee report and the film industry’s internal conversations.

IIT Roorkee’s advisory sparks a wider debate on campuses and protests

A directive issued by the institute has prompted political reactions and renewed discussion over the limits of campus participation in public protests.

Political leaders visit injured protesters

Leaders from both the government and the Opposition met people injured during the Delhi demonstrations, underlining how the issue has become a focal point of political messaging.

Remarks in Maharashtra Assembly draw attention

Comments made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during an Assembly discussion have generated political reactions and public debate.

The Daily Catch-Up is published Monday to Friday by The Indian Express.

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