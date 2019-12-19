‘Centre panicking, shutting down everyone’: Priyanka Gandhi on CAA protests

Protests outside Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI) Protests outside Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government for “shutting down everyone” as massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued to rock the national capital despite prohibitory orders.

Referring to prohibitory orders around the Red Fort area and internet suspension in some parts of the city, the Congress leader said, “Metro stations are closed. The Internet has been suspended. Section 144 has been imposed everywhere. You are not allowed to raise your voice anywhere. The ones who have used the taxpayers’ money to explain various sciences to the people are now panicking and shutting down everyone.”

Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march this morning.

Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav, who was among those who were detained, tweeted, “I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana.”

The agitation also resulted in huge traffic snarls during the morning peak hours, with the Delhi-Gurgaon route virtually choked with vehicles. “Police have placed barricades and are checking vehicles coming from Gurgaon to Delhi due to which the traffic is affected on the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Taking into view the law and order situation, the entry and exit gates of 16 metro stations were also closed for the day.

The Delhi Police has urged protestors to seek permission for their protest. “We are requesting the protestors to please apply for the designated place for the protest. In the non-designated places, public face problems and many emergency services get affected.

