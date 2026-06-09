‘Delhi has pollution, Mumbai floods, Bengaluru traffic’: Revanth’s Hyderabad pitch

Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a building to house the newly created Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 04:08 PM IST
hyderabad To further decongest the inner areas of Hyderabad, a 100-acre bus terminal at Gajularamaram on the city's outskirts has been proposed. (Image source: X KTR)
Make us preferred source on Google

Promoting Hyderabad as a well-planned city, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a dig at other metros, saying that “Delhi is facing a pollution problem, Mumbai is struggling with floods, and Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata are experiencing traffic woes”.

Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a building to house the newly created Cyberabad Municipal Corporation. He said that as Hyderabad rapidly expanded, the state government divided the city into three municipal corporations. “Let us develop our city by rising above political agendas,” he said.

The CM stated that the Hyderabad metropolitan region has been reorganised into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, with a view to future population growth and the city’s expansion. “If we work together, Cyberabad has the potential to become another Silicon Valley,” he said.

“Boasting about developing a Global City is not enough; development must actually align with that vision,” he said. To further decongest the inner areas of Hyderabad, a 100-acre bus terminal at Gajularamaram on the city’s outskirts has been proposed.

ALSO READ | Revanth Reddy says he took ‘inspiration from Hitler’ for HYDRAA, rivals slam ‘Emergency mindset’

This terminal, work on which will start in three months, will ease congestion in the existing Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) at Imlibun in central Hyderabad and Jubilee Bus Station at Secunderabad. A master plan has been chalked out to enhance transport facilities and to provide housing to lower-income groups, the CM said.

“Under the master plan, we are taking up the second phase of the Metro rail. It will be expanded from Raidurg to Neopolis near Kokapet. New flyovers and elevated corridors will come up. To provide housing, we are constructing one lakh houses for LIG and MIG sections in the city. Along the lines of the Rajiv Gruhakalpa scheme, we will provide housing for people in their present places of residence. The government was formulating plans to reclaim government land from encroachers and to build homes for the poor. That is how a city is developed,” he said.

The CM stated that the increasing population and changing dynamics of the city could result in redrawing of the maps of several Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies. The large Assembly seats of Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Qutubullapur could be reorganised into at least 10 seats, he said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments