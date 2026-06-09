‘Delhi has pollution, Mumbai floods, Bengaluru traffic’: Revanth’s Hyderabad pitch

To further decongest the inner areas of Hyderabad, a 100-acre bus terminal at Gajularamaram on the city's outskirts has been proposed. (Image source: X KTR)

Promoting Hyderabad as a well-planned city, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a dig at other metros, saying that “Delhi is facing a pollution problem, Mumbai is struggling with floods, and Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata are experiencing traffic woes”.

Reddy was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a building to house the newly created Cyberabad Municipal Corporation. He said that as Hyderabad rapidly expanded, the state government divided the city into three municipal corporations. “Let us develop our city by rising above political agendas,” he said.

The CM stated that the Hyderabad metropolitan region has been reorganised into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, with a view to future population growth and the city’s expansion. “If we work together, Cyberabad has the potential to become another Silicon Valley,” he said.