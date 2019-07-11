Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma transferred to Arunachal Pradesh

Senior IPS officer Madhur Verma, spokesperson of the Delhi Police and its face on Twitter, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, an official order of the Home Ministry said on Thursday. The order said Verma ‘stands relieved’ with effect from July 11 to join his new posting.

Verma, who was also the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the VIP New Delhi district, was recently accused of “slapping and abusing” a traffic inspector for stopping his private vehicle being driven by a constable on the wrong side.

The traffic policeman had filed a complaint with the police commissioner and an inquiry was ordered in the matter. Verma, however had denied the allegations.

A 2005 batch IPS officer, Verma has served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) as well as in the Crime Branch.

Verma was involved in solving the sensational 2014 case in which a woman, working with a Gurgaon firm, was allegedly raped by an Uber cab driver.

Verma was also involved in investigating the case in which AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran was arrested for allegedly conspiring with middlemen Sukesh Chandrasekhar and others to bribe unidentified Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

He has also been the face of Delhi Police on Twitter and is one of the few officers who is active on the microblogging platform and responsive to grievances.

During Verma’s tenure as DCP (North), the Delhi Police had moved an application urging the Juvenile Justice Board to treat a 17-year-old, accused of running over a 32-year-old marketing executive while driving his father’s Mercedes, like an adult under the new provisions of the law.