Delhi Police set to close cheating case against former SC employee

The Delhi Police has prepared a closure report in a case of alleged cheating filed in March against a former Supreme Court woman employee after the complainant in the case told police he didn’t want to pursue “any further legal action” against her.

Advertising

The woman accused in this case is the same person who, in April, had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. An in-house inquiry committee of the Supreme Court had in May given the CJI a clean chit, concluding it “found no substance” in the woman employee’s allegations of sexual harassment.

Naveen Kumar, the 31-year-old complainant in the cheating case, had accused the woman of taking Rs 50,000 from him on the pretext of getting him a job at the Supreme Court.

When contacted, Kumar told The Sunday Express, “It is my personal matter and decision… I don’t want any further action and there is no pressure on me. It is my personal choice, no one should worry for me.”

Advertising

While the woman could not be contacted, her husband said: “I am not aware of the closure report… Last I know is that the court dismissed their application to cancel my wife’s bail.”

On Friday, the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate dismissed the Delhi Police’s application after Kumar failed to appear in court for the third time. The court observed that “no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping the application pending”.

Police had on March 10 arrested the woman in the alleged cheating case and sent her to judicial custody the following day. She was granted bail on March 12. On March 14, the investigation was transferred to the Crime Branch and the complainant then sent an application to the DCP (Crime Branch), alleging that he was being threatened by the woman and her associates.

In their closure report, police are learnt to have mentioned that they made efforts to connect the dots, but their investigation got struck as a “middleman”, who allegedly took money from Kumar, died.

“Police have also attached Kumar’s statement wherein he has stated that he is satisfied with the investigation of the Delhi Police and believes they put in all efforts to solve the case, but since the man who got the payment is no more, he does not want any further legal action against the woman and wants to close the case,” a senior police officer said, adding that they also stated in the closure report that if they get fresh evidence in the future, they will reopen the case. Police are set to submit the closure report in the case to a Delhi court soon.

When The Indian Express visited Kumar’s Jhajjar home in April, his mother Meena, 50, had said that she had told him “not to file the case” since it was “not wise to fight with powerful people”. According to his family, Kumar used to work as a security guard at H L City Pvt Ltd in Jhajjar, earning Rs 15,000 a month.