Delhi Police-lawyers clash: Problems were from both sides, nobody claps with one hand, says SC

Days after the lawyers went on strike to protest against the clash at a Delhi court, the Supreme Court Friday said that there were problems from both sides and the strike was not the solution to deal with such instances, PTI reported.

“Sometimes our silence is good enough. It is better if we don’t say anything. There were problems on both sides. Nobody can clap with one hand. We should not speak much on the issue,” said the apex court bench. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph made the remark after Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said that the situation at the Tis Hazari court aggravated after the police’s “brutality” on lawyers.

A parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer triggered the clash between the two sides at the Tis Hazari court complex last Saturday, leaving 20 security personnel and several advocates injured. Lawyers in all six district courts in Delhi have stayed away from work ever since to protest against the clash. The apex court was critical of the lawyers’ strikes that are affecting judicial work in the high courts and trial courts.

The bench was hearing a case pertaining to a lawyers’ strike in the Orissa High Court and trial courts over the appointment of judges. It had sought the assistance of Attorney General K K Venugopal, BCI, high court bar association and the Bar Council of Odisha on the issue. The BCI assured the top court that the situation in the Delhi district courts would return to normalcy that in a day or two.

The top court asked the BCI chairman to proceed further with the resolution passed by the council on October 26, in which it directed the Odisha lawyers to call off their strikes and resume work or appropriate actions would be taken. It listed the matter for further hearing on December 6 and asked Mishra to apprise it about the status of lawyers strikes in various courts of the country.

Meanwhile, the top court also expressed concern over the delay in accepting the recommendations of the collegium for appointment of judges in the high courts. It told the attorney general that the delay had also been one of the grievances of the lawyers, often resulting in agitation and strikes. The court said there should be a time frame within which the government should clear the recommendations of the collegium.