Delhi police issues Look-out-Circular against absconding Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar

Delhi Police has issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) against the two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar who is absconding after a 23-year-old former junior national champion, Sagar Rana, was beaten to death during a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium parking area.

After the incident, an FIR of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy was registered against Kumar.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu has confirmed that they have issued LoC against Sushil Kumar. “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all made allegations against Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab Sushil Kumar,” Sidhu said.

The victims in their statements have also alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.

On Tuesday, Sagar Rana, who had competed in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, was beaten to death in a clash involving two groups. Rana was a former junior national champion and is part of the senior national camp. “We have found during investigation that a quarrel had allegedly taken place between Sushil Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others in the parking area of the stadium,” Sidhu said.

Police recorded the statements of all the victims during which they said that Sagar and some of his friends, including injured Sonu Mahal, who is a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi, were staying in a house linked to Sushil near the stadium. “They had been asked to vacate recently and were removed from the house forcefully. Sushil later came to know that Sagar had started bad mouthing him in the Chhatrasal Stadium in front of other wrestlers and also threatened him of dire consequences,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that during the investigation, they also found a recorded video of the incident from the mobile phone of accused Prince Dalal, in which faces of all the attackers can be seen. “Dalal was arrested from the spot and we seized his cellphone, two double barrel guns along with seven live cartridges of 12 bore from his possession. After investigation, we have found that the guns were registered in the name of one resident of Ashoda village in Haryana’s Jhajjar,” police sources said.