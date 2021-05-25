Delhi Police invokes MCOCA against Dubai-based gangster Kala Jathedi

Dubai-based gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi, has been booked under Maharashtra control of organised crime act (MCOCA) by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Police said over 25 murders have been executed by Jathedi’s gang members at his behest in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana in the last 10 months.

Jathedi is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Vishnoi, and allegedly operates a syndicate of over 100 criminals. “Jathedi escaped from police custody from Faridabad in February 2020 and has kept police of four states on their toes. He carries a reward of Rs 7 lakh for his arrest,” said a police source. Sonu Mahal, who was recently assaulted by the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar at Chhatrasal stadium, is a close associate of Jathedi.

After registering an FIR, the New Delhi Range of special cell arrested Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Jagoo Bhagwanpuria and Raju Basodi. “They all were lodged in different jails, but after registering a case of MCOCA, police took them on production warrants and made their arrest,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the trend of gangsters moving abroad became apparent when a few months ago, the Counter Intelligence unit of Special Cell arrested six criminals associated with the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police said 15 murders have been executed by the six men on orders of Jathedi and they had disclosed that Jathedi moved abroad.

“Our team led by inspectors Vikram Dahiya and Sandeep Dabas came to know after arresting the accused that they were involved in gruesome crimes and were acting on the directions of gang leaders operating from three different countries. Gang leaders Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana is suspected to be operating from Thailand; Satenderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is suspected to be operating from Canada; and Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi is suspected to have left India to an unknown foreign destination,” DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said.

Sources said close associates of these three criminals told police that they were inspired by Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company and decided to operate from outside. “They only talk over Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls and use numbers procured from different IDs,” police sources added.

Chandra said the accused used code language to address their bosses. After they were arrested, it came to light that the “masterminds” were addressed as ‘Tiger’ (for Kala Rana), ‘Alpha’ (for Kala Jathedi) and ‘Doctor’ (for Goldy Brar). “Tiger is the communication hub for all gang members, Doctor manages finances and logistics and Alpha decides the targets to be pursued. One of the arrested criminals, Ravi Jagsi, was also involved in helping gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja escape from Delhi’s GTB Hospital and free him from police custody on March 25,” he added.

Chandra said the arrested criminals have ventured into extortion, illicit liquor supply, especially in dry states, and firearm peddling.