Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Delhi Police file FIR based on Greta Thunberg’s tweet on farmers’ protest

A host of other international celebrities, including pop singer Rihanna, have tweeted in support of Indian farmers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2021 4:24:32 pm
Greta Thunberg (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Thursday registered an FIR based on a tweet by child environmental activist Greta Thunberg where she had supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the teen activist had tweeted.

A host of other international celebrities, including pop singer Rihanna, have also tweeted in support of Indian farmers.

The Ministry of External Affairs soon issued a statement slamming foreign individuals and entities for comments on the ongoing farmer protests and said it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.”

More details awaited

