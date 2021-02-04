Delhi Police file FIR based on Greta Thunberg’s tweet on farmers’ protest

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Thursday registered an FIR based on a tweet by child environmental activist Greta Thunberg where she had supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation in India.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” the teen activist had tweeted.

A host of other international celebrities, including pop singer Rihanna, have also tweeted in support of Indian farmers.

The Ministry of External Affairs soon issued a statement slamming foreign individuals and entities for comments on the ongoing farmer protests and said it is “unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them.”

