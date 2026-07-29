Delhi Police files FIR over abusive posts against PM Modi, seeks details from X

Delhi Police is taking action against those who are posting abusive content against PM Narendra Modi on social media. (Photo: Sansad TV)

Delhi Police has filed an FIR regarding abusive social media posts against PM Modi and asked X to provide details of the account that published the content. The FIR was filed over a complaint that “derogatory, malicious and defamatory content is being circulated on social media platform targeting constitutional heads”.

The Delhi Police has asked X (formerly Twitter) to delete and remove the alleged posts or videos from the platform immediately. It has also sought the full details, such as full name, address, contact details and email ID of the owner of the X account, from which the content was posted. This includes the login and logout details with time and date stamp.