Main accused in Bulandshahr triple murder arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the main accused in connection with the killing of three children in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last week, ANI reported. Salman Malik was arrested from Seelampur area on Wednesday, the news agency said.

Advertising

The bullet-riddled bodies of three children were found in a tubewell tank 7 km from their home in Bulandshahr’s Seelampur on Saturday. Abdul (11), Aliva (8) and Aasma (8), who were cousins, were allegedly shot at close range on Friday night, hours after they were taken away from their house in Faisalabad.

While the police first arrested Bilal (23), a maternal relative of the children, for allegedly plotting the triple murder, another accused Imran was held earlier this week.

According to the police, Salman had come to Bulandshahr 15 days ago and was helped by Bilal to find accommodation. Bilal was often told by his family members that he was keeping bad company. They also did not allow him to invite Salman for an Iftar party Friday. The need for money and the ‘humiliation’ by kin reportedly angered him and the duo decided to go ahead with the kidnapping of the children, police said with regards to motive.

Advertising

On Friday evening, the Bilal and Salman lured the three children with chocolates and dropped them with Imran, close to a jungle. Bilal later rejoined the family as part of a search party, taking them to bogus places to throw them off the trail, police said.

“Later in the night, Salman and Imran came to know that the family approached the police and a case will be filed. Fearing impending police action, Imran and Salman shot the three children and dumped them in a small water tank,” added N. Kolanchi.

A country-made pistol and live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused. In his early twenties, Imran has no previous criminal record, police said.