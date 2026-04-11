Delhi Police arrest Bhubaneswar youth over ‘radical group’ links, taken on transit remand

Delhi Police arrested a Bhubaneswar youth over alleged links with a radical group and took him on transit remand for further investigation into his online activities. (File Photo)

The Special Branch of the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old youth from Bhubaneswar for his alleged links with a ‘radical group’ and took him on transit remand for further probe, police sources said.

The youth, identified as Sheikh Imran, was arrested from his residence in the Unit-6 area of Bhubaneswar.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Shaikh Imran, an unemployed youth, was acting as an active member of the radical group. Through his social media accounts, he came in contact with a closed group on WhatsApp and Signal, where radical content on religious lines was circulated, which is detrimental to national security,” the Bhubaneswar police said.