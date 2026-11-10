Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat costs more, takes longer than Tejas Rajdhani

Indian Railways is operating Vande Bharat Express (Chair Car) as a special service on the Delhi-Patna route to accommodate the extra passenger rush during the ongoing festive season. However, despite being a semi-high-speed train, it takes longer to cover the route and charges higher fares than the faster Tejas Rajdhani Express.

The Ministry of Railways does not follow a dynamic or flexi-fare pricing system for Vande Bharat trains, whereas Tejas Rajdhani Express has such a system. According to the national transporter, dynamic pricing is intended to allow passengers to book tickets at short notice by paying higher fares during periods of heavy passenger demand.

According to IRCTC, the fare for train number 02252 (New Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special) is Rs 2,615 for AC Chair Car (CC) and Rs 4,695 for Executive Chair Car (EC).

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The New Delhi-Patna-New Delhi Vande Bharat Festival Special takes 13 hours and 30 minutes to cover the 995-km journey. The train has six scheduled stops at Aligarh, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.

According to IRCTC, the Tejas Rajdhani Express fare (on November 14) is Rs 2,545 for Third AC, Rs 3,475 for Second AC, and Rs 4,260 for First AC. The train takes around 11 hours and 28 minutes to cover the same distance, with scheduled stops at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Junction, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Danapur, and Patna before terminating at Rajendra Nagar Terminal.

However, both the Vande Bharat and Tejas Rajdhani Express are fully booked for the next few weeks, indicating strong passenger demand on the Delhi-Patna route.

The Vande Bharat Chair Car service is primarily designed for intercity travel, particularly on medium-distance routes of up to 700 km. The service was first introduced on this route during the Bihar Assembly elections but was discontinued shortly afterwards. The Rajdhani Express was introduced to connect state capitals with the national capital, Delhi.

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Apart from the Tejas Rajdhani Express, the Sampooran Kranti Express is another popular train on the Delhi-Patna route. According to IRCTC, the fare for train number 12394 (New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Terminal) is Rs 1,290 for Third AC Economy, Rs 1,390 for Third AC, Rs 1,955 for Second AC and Rs 3,270 for First AC. The train also offers Sleeper Class travel at a fare of Rs 540.

The Sampooran Kranti Express takes 13 hours and 8 minutes to cover the route, with scheduled stops at Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ara, Danapur and Patna before terminating at Rajendra Nagar Terminal.

Other premium trains operating on the Delhi-Patna route also take less time than the Vande Bharat Special. These include train number 12274 (New Delhi-Howrah Duronto Express), which takes 12 hours and 8 minutes, and train number 12424 (Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express), which completes the journey in 11 hours and 40 minutes.

On Monday, the Railways announced two more Vande Bharat special services on the New Delhi-Patna route to clear the festive-season rush. According to Northern Railway, train number 02258 (New Delhi-Patna) will operate on November 11, while its return service, train number 02257 (Patna-New Delhi), will depart on November 12.

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Similarly, train number 02436 (New Delhi-Patna) will run on November 13, and its return service, train number 02435 (Patna-New Delhi), will operate on November 14. The ticket bookings for both services have opened, and tickets can be purchased through online and offline modes.