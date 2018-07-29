Delhi: Old Yamuna Bridge closed to traffic as water-level rises, evacuation underway

The water level at Yamuna river increased after 1.31 lakh cusec water was released from Hathnikund Barrage. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) The water level at Yamuna river increased after 1.31 lakh cusec water was released from Hathnikund Barrage. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed today with the water level in the river continuing to rise due to rains, a day after the flow breached the danger mark, officials said. The city government set up a flood control room and round-the-clock emergency operation centre to monitor the river situation, they said.

An order banning movement of traffic on the bridge was issued after the flow in the Yamuna showed a rising trend, they said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation operation in the low-lying areas of the city and appealed to the people to move to safer areas.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister @msisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation work in the low lying areas around Akshardham & Pandav Nagar. pic.twitter.com/TKvGX3tDRz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 29, 2018

The Yamuna was flowing at 205.5 metres this evening with the danger mark being 204.83 metres, the officials said. The water level in the river had reached 205.30 metres at 7 pm yesterday, prompting authorities to evacuate people from the low-lying areas. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had held an emergency meeting with top officials to evaluate the situation.

“The government has established a flood control room in the office of the district magistrate, District (East) at L M Bund, Geeta Colony. A 24×7 emergency operation centre has also been set up for monitoring the flood situation,” a senior official said.

