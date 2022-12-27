scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Temperatures drop in North India; severe cold wave to hit Rajasthan

Delhi's major weather observatory centres, Safdurjung and Palam recorded a temperature of 7 degree Celsius at 5.30 AM in the morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

People walk on a railway track during a cold and foggy morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe cold waves in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab until Thursday.

On Tuesday, the national capital woke up to a cold morning, with Delhi’s major weather observatory centres, Safdurjung and Palam, recording a temperature of 7 degree Celsius at 5.30 am.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are likely to continue between 5-8 degree celsius and 16-20 degree Celsius respectively until January 1. The weather department also predicts the dense fog to persist over the next few days.

A ‘severe’ cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from usual is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD declares a cold wave in the plains if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also announced when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches below normal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Delhi Confidential: As Govt looks to amend multi-state co-op societies Ac...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Surgeries, little compensation, lengthy cases: 6 acid attack victims spea...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Travel sector flying again, domestic air passenger number tops pre-Covid ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...
Sharath Bulusu: ‘Well-meaning regulation will help market mature, assume ...

The weather department also predicted very dense fog to continue over some parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Rajasthan over the next 24 hours due to prevailing light wind conditions and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels. The forecast, released Tuesday morning, added that its intensity is likely to reduce thereafter, except in Punjab.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow.’

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 08:56:59 am
Next Story

Four repeal Bills among 5 passed on first day of Haryana Assembly

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close