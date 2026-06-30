Heatwave bakes Delhi, North India; relief hope as IMD forecasts rain

Large parts of north and northwest India continue to live under a prolonged heatwave, although the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast spells of rain and thunderstorms that could bring some relief over the coming days. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on June 29 and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 29 and 30.

For Delhi, heatwave conditions at isolated places on June 29, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 41°C to 43°C, around 3.1°C to 5°C above normal which is also more than 5.1°C above normal at isolated locations.

However, the IMD has predicted light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the afternoon or evening at isolated places in the national capital on June 29.