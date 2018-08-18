Delhi: Nigerian, Indian girlfriend held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs abroad

More than four vehicles stolen every hour in Delhi: Police More than four vehicles stolen every hour in Delhi: Police

A Nigerian national and his Indian girlfriend have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad, police said today. Imasaun Henry Omorogby and his girlfriend Sheela Dey have been running a scam using fake bank accounts and data from various websites to lure people on the pretext of providing them employment, they said.

According to the police, their modus operandi was to send emails to job seekers regarding employment opportunities outside India. Once they gained the confidence of the victims with attractive job offers, the duo would ask the victims for money on the pretext of visa processing, work permit application, immigration and travel expenses.

The job seekers would deposit money in the account number provided by the duo which they would then vanish with, the police said. Based on a complaint filed by a resident of Dwarka, a special team was constituted and the two were arrested, the police added.

