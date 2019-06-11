Delhi-NCR weather forecast report today: Light rains bring respite from raging heatwave

Delhi-NCR weather forecast report today: A day after Delhiites experienced the hottest day in 21 years, light rains Tuesday brought a needed respite from the heatwave raging across north India. The temperature fell to 38-degree Celsius a drop of 10 degrees in the last 24 hours.

However, heatwave conditions are likely to remain similar across Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Consistent dry weather and long gaps between western disturbances and westerly winds are primary reasons behind the heat wave, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In small areas, like the capital, a heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature is recorded at 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, it said.

Weather Forecast, Temperature LIVE UPDATES

On Monday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) records showed that the highest temperature recorded at Palam since 1952, since when records have been maintained at the station, was 48.4 degrees Celsius on May 26, 1998. At Safdarjung, the highest temperature ever recorded was 47.2 degrees Celsius on May 29, 1944.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted severe heatwave conditions in Madhya Pradesh and Vodhraba region during the day.

“Severe heatwave and poor air quality to continue over Ambala, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar, Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida during the next 24 hours,” SkymetWeather said. During the day a dust storm was also seen over Rajasthan with wind speed of 40-50 kmph, which is likely to extend for a period of 36 hours.