Rain, hail, and a 6°C dip: IMD issues 48-hour thunderstorm alert for Delhi-NCR and Haryana

Delhi-NCR weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather alert on Wednesday, predicting light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and adjoining regions over the next few hours and continuing into the next two days.

Meanwhile, multiple reports of rainfall activities have started coming in from Delhi and pockets in Haryana.

According to the latest bulletin, the entire Delhi-NCR is likely to see rainfall, with wind speeds of 30–40 kmph, potentially intensifying during the evening and night hours.

The IMD’s nowcast warning indicates that several districts in Haryana — including Panipat, Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Rewari, and Mahendargarh — are expected to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds within the next two hours.

Adjoining regions in western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan are also likely to be impacted, suggesting a broad convective system affecting northwest India.

What is causing the rainfall activities?

Meteorological analysis shows that the current weather pattern is being influenced by an active Western Disturbance, along with multiple cyclonic circulations over north and central India.

Must Read | IMD predicts 60kmph winds, hailstorms to lash several West Bengal districts over next few days

These systems are generating instability in the atmosphere, leading to thunderstorm activity, lightning and strong surface winds across the plains, including Delhi and Haryana.

Delhi: Light rain lashes several parts of the city (Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/W56nv25yFz — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2026

The IMD has also highlighted that isolated hailstorm activity is possible over Haryana, Delhi and adjoining regions on March 19 and 20, raising concerns for crops and outdoor exposure.

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Rainfall to continue till March 20, temperatures likely to dip

The forecast indicates that intermittent spells of light rain and drizzle will persist on March 19 and March 20, with thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 kmph in some areas.

As a result, day temperatures are expected to fall by 4–6°C over the next few days, bringing temporary relief from above-normal heat conditions recorded earlier this week.

The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and secure loose objects to prevent accidents.

Weather conditions are expected to stabilise after March 21, with partly cloudy skies and a gradual rise in temperatures across Delhi-NCR and Haryana.