Delhi-NCR transport strike LIVE updates: Unions to protest against MV Act, several schools to remain shut
Delhi-NCR transport strike LIVE updates: Several schools will remain shut in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region as a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, Ola and Uber cabs and commercial bus operators will remain off the roads tomorrow.
Delhi-NCR transport strike LIVE updates: Transport unions in Delhi and NCR have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the hefty fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. The strike has been called to protest against the exorbitant increase in penalties and limiting third party liability of insurance that have come into force with the new Motor Vehicles Act.
Several schools will remain shut in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region as a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, Ola and Uber cabs and commercial bus operators will remain off the roads on Thursday.
The new Motor Vehicles Act rules propose a 10-fold increase in finesfor offences like traffic violations, drunk driving, driving without a helmet, driving without seat belts and overloading. While a few states have adopted the Act in its entirety, several states have put it on hold and some like Uttarakhand and Gujarat have announced a cut in penalties for traffic violations under the amended law.
Live Blog
Delhi-NCR schools to remain shut tomorrow in wake of transport strike
List of states which have not implemented the MV Amendment Act
Many state governments are not convinced by the provisions of hefty fines. States including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Punjab, and West Bengal have not enforced the new penalties. States like Gujarat, Kerala and Delhi have expressed reservations.
Various fines under the new MV act
Here's a penalty chart showing various fines under the new Motor Vehicle (amendment) act 2019.
Delhi CM Kejriwal opens possibility of reducing challans
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the Delhi government would see if there are any particular fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 which are causing problems to people and can be reduced. The CM said he has spoken to experts regarding Delhi’s traffic and that the situation on the roads has improved ever since fines were revised under the amended Act.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said the government was not considering diluting the plan. “We are taking feedback from all concerned. Though the state governments have certain discretionary powers to ease penalties with respect to certain offences as per the new MV Act, the Delhi government is not mulling to dilute them as of now, since the stringent measures are meant to ensure road safety,” he had said.
Gujarat AAP threatens to launch strike on October 2
In Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has demanded a rollback of the newly implemented Motor Vehicles (MV) Act in the state and threatened to launch a statewide agitation on October 2 if their demands aren’t met.
Several schools to remain shut tomorrow
Several schools have sent an advisory to parents informing them of the holiday tomorrow in wake of the transport strike. Some Schools will remain open but without school transport facility.
Delhi-NCR Transport strile tomorrow
Angry over the heavy fines being imposed for violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act, transport unions across Delhi-NCR have called for a strike on September 19. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA), two of the unions representing commercial fleet operators, are upset over the hefty fines being imposed at a time of economic slowdown.
The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act has waded into controversy with multiple states accusing the Centre of burdening the common man with heavy fines. The Act, which came into effect from September 1, aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations and to bring discipline on roads.
The government has notified 63 provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019, including the ones dealing with enhanced penalties for various traffic offences, from September 1. The new rules also enhance the penalty for drunken driving to imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs 15,000 for the second offence. Besides, the penalty for driving without a license will be increased from up to Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Fine for not wearing a seatbelt would attract a fine of Rs 1,000 as against Rs 100 at present. The over-speeding penalty has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.
