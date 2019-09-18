Delhi-NCR transport strike LIVE updates: Unions to protest against MV Act, several schools to remain shut

Delhi-NCR transport strike LIVE updates: Transport unions in Delhi and NCR have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the hefty fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. The strike has been called to protest against the exorbitant increase in penalties and limiting third party liability of insurance that have come into force with the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Several schools will remain shut in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region as a large number of auto-rickshaws, taxis, Ola and Uber cabs and commercial bus operators will remain off the roads on Thursday.

The new Motor Vehicles Act rules propose a 10-fold increase in fines for offences like traffic violations, drunk driving, driving without a helmet, driving without seat belts and overloading. While a few states have adopted the Act in its entirety, several states have put it on hold and some like Uttarakhand and Gujarat have announced a cut in penalties for traffic violations under the amended law.