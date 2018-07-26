Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR: Ghaziabad road caves in, traffic severely hit

Water-logging affected different areas in Delhi-NCR region. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Water-logging affected different areas in Delhi-NCR region. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to heavy showers on Thursday morning. Ghaziabad was the worst-affected area with a road in Vasundhara having caved in resulting in a flood-like situation, news agency ANI reported. Waterlogging in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon has brought traffic movement to a near-halt in these areas,

Children rushed to roads as heavy rains lashed the city. Children rushed to roads as heavy rains lashed the city.

There is yet no report about the cancellation of flights and trains owing to the rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR and heavy rains at isolated places across northern India over the next five days. There would be no significant change in the temperatures though, the department said. West and north-west region of the country is expected to witness mild rainfall as well in the next five days.

#WATCH Road caves in Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad following heavy rains in the area. pic.twitter.com/syZlNGszrM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 26, 2018

The Delhi-NCR region had witnessed heavy showers briefly on Monday which had toned down the flaring temperature of the region. The southwest monsoon was expected to strike northern India on July 29 but it made sluggish progress last week, delaying rains to parts of west and north India.

