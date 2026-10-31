No pollution control devices? Delhi-NCR industries face closure, show-cause notices

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Industrial units in Delhi-NCR belonging to 17 highly polluting categories that have neither installed air pollution control devices (APCDs) nor placed orders for them will face closure or receive show-cause notices, under directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
In an October 30 order, the CPCB directed the state pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to act against the non-compliant units to meet particulate matter emission norms set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.
The action comes ahead of the winter season, when industrial emissions contribute significantly to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.
CPCB officials did not respond to queries on the number of industrial units that were likely to be served show-cause notices and closure notices.
In February, the CAQM prescribed a particulate matter emission limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) for 17 highly polluting industry categories in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.
The norms apply to medium and large industries across sectors including food processing, textiles and metals. Around 2,300 industries were identified for compliance.
August 1 was the initial deadline for compliance. However, the CAQM deferred the deadline to October 1 after industries cited supply-chain disruptions, shortages and cost inflation issues linked to the West Asia crisis.
“Industrial stack emissions are a significant contributor to particulate matter concentrations in NCR. Ensuing control of emission at source in winter season is critical for ambient air quality in Delhi-NCR. Continued operation of non-compliant units without concrete steps towards compliance poses a serious threat to public health and ambient air quality,” CPCB said in its October 30 order.
The CPCB said industrial units that have failed to provide “satisfactory evidence” of placing work orders for installation or retrofitting of APCDs within five days should be issued closure directions. “The units shall remain closed until ‘work orders’ are placed and a credible compliance timeline is submitted and accepted by the Board,” the order stated.
It also directed that immediate show-cause notices for closure be served to all industrial units covered by the CAQM’s February direction that have not placed ‘work orders’ for installation or retrofitting of the APCDs.
Notices will also be issued to units that have failed to obtain an adequacy assessment report, which refers to a technical evaluation of whether industries will be able to comply with the permissible limits, or an exemption certificate.
To facilitate installation or retrofitting of these devices and to track compliance progress, the CPCB had developed a dedicated portal for industries. Directions were issued to install or upgrade the pollution control devices only through National Productivity Council empanelled vendors.