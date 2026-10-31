No pollution control devices? Delhi-NCR industries face closure, show-cause notices

Industrial units in Delhi-NCR belonging to 17 highly polluting categories that have neither installed air pollution control devices (APCDs) nor placed orders for them will face closure or receive show-cause notices, under directions issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In an October 30 order, the CPCB directed the state pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to act against the non-compliant units to meet particulate matter emission norms set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.

The action comes ahead of the winter season, when industrial emissions contribute significantly to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.