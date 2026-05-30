Delhi-NCR residents receive ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ on phones; first such after SACHET launch

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Several residents across Delhi-NCR received an emergency notification on their mobile phones on Saturday evening, warning of potentially dangerous weather conditions over the next few hours. This was the first such alert after the Centre launched a mobile-based disaster communication framework known as SACHET, an integrated alert platform developed to deliver emergency warnings directly to citizens’ phones.
The alert, displayed under the heading “Extremely Severe Alerts”, cautioned people about thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible hailstorms.
The warning, which appeared as a pop-up notification on smartphones, stated in Hindi that some areas of the district could witness thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 60-80 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 90 kmph, during the next three hours.
The alert comes as India continues to strengthen its public warning mechanisms for extreme weather events and other emergencies. The message received by Delhi-NCR residents is part of a broader effort to ensure citizens receive critical information in real time during potentially life-threatening situations.
Emergency alerts of this nature are designed to provide advance warning before severe weather strikes, enabling people to take precautions such as remaining indoors, avoiding open spaces during lightning activity, securing loose objects, and staying away from vulnerable structures.
The warning specifically highlighted the risk of lightning strikes and damaging winds, both of which can pose serious threats to life and property. Weather-related alerts have become increasingly important as extreme weather events have become more frequent across several parts of the country.
The notification could be linked to the government’s mobile-based disaster communication framework known as SACHET, an integrated alert platform developed to deliver emergency warnings directly to citizens’ phones.
The Centre had recently rolled out a Cell Broadcast Messaging System built using indigenous technology to facilitate instant dissemination of disaster-related information. Unlike traditional SMS services, cell broadcast messages can be sent simultaneously to all compatible mobile devices within a specified geographic area, ensuring rapid delivery even during network congestion.
Earlier, the Centre had conducted nationwide tests of the system, during which mobile users received a message accompanied by a siren sound. The test notification informed citizens that no action was required and explained that the platform was being evaluated as part of India’s disaster preparedness measures.
The emergency communication framework is intended for use during a range of crisis situations, including severe weather events, natural disasters, industrial accidents and national security emergencies.
Real-time alerts could become common during severe weather
The latest weather warning received across Delhi-NCR demonstrates how the government intends to use the technology in real-world situations. As climate-related disasters and extreme weather events become more frequent, authorities are expected to increasingly rely on location-based cell broadcast alerts to provide immediate warnings to populations at risk.
Officials have repeatedly emphasised that timely communication can play a crucial role in reducing casualties and minimizing damage during disasters. By delivering alerts directly to mobile devices, authorities can reach large populations within seconds, regardless of the mobile operator being used.
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