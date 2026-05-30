Delhi-NCR residents receive ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ on phones; first such after SACHET launch

The warning, which appeared as a pop-up notification on smartphones, stated in Hindi that some areas of the district could witness thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 60-80 kmph. (Screenshot of the alert on a smartphone)

Several residents across Delhi-NCR received an emergency notification on their mobile phones on Saturday evening, warning of potentially dangerous weather conditions over the next few hours. This was the first such alert after the Centre launched a mobile-based disaster communication framework known as SACHET, an integrated alert platform developed to deliver emergency warnings directly to citizens’ phones.

The alert, displayed under the heading “Extremely Severe Alerts”, cautioned people about thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and possible hailstorms.

The warning, which appeared as a pop-up notification on smartphones, stated in Hindi that some areas of the district could witness thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 60-80 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 90 kmph, during the next three hours.