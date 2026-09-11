Delhi-Mumbai rail route targets 160 kmph train operations, 12-hour journey under Mission Raftaar

Delhi-Mumbai rail route set for 160 kmph trains: What Railways is changing (Image generated using AI)

Delhi-Mumbai trains: Indian Railways is working to make train travel between New Delhi and Mumbai faster under Mission Raftaar, with the corridor being upgraded to support train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph.

The move aims to bring the journey time between the two cities down towards 12 hours. For these, several works are underway, including upgrades to traction, overhead equipment, signalling, yards and other railway infrastructure.

According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, the latest progress includes the charging of the new 2×25 kV Chhata Traction Substation (TSS) in the Agra Division on September 7. The development is part of the ongoing work on the Palwal-Mathura section, which is an important stretch of the New Delhi-Mumbai route.