Delhi-Mumbai rail route targets 160 kmph train operations, 12-hour journey under Mission Raftaar

4 min readSep 11, 2026 09:46 AM IST
Delhi-Mumbai trains: Indian Railways is working to make train travel between New Delhi and Mumbai faster under Mission Raftaar, with the corridor being upgraded to support train operations at speeds of up to 160 kmph.
The move aims to bring the journey time between the two cities down towards 12 hours. For these, several works are underway, including upgrades to traction, overhead equipment, signalling, yards and other railway infrastructure.
According to Dr Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railway, the latest progress includes the charging of the new 2×25 kV Chhata Traction Substation (TSS) in the Agra Division on September 7. The development is part of the ongoing work on the Palwal-Mathura section, which is an important stretch of the New Delhi-Mumbai route.
What is Railways changing on the Delhi-Mumbai route?
The 84 Route Kilometre (RKM) Palwal-Mathura section, with around 336 Track Kilometres (TKM), is being upgraded to support higher-speed train operations.
The work is not limited to the power supply system. The national transporter is carrying out co-ordinated upgrades across multiple departments so that trains can safely operate at higher speeds.
These include:
- Overhead Equipment (OHE) modifications
- Installation of Super Masts and Auxiliary Earth Conductors (AEC)
- Traction and power supply upgrades
- Signalling and telecommunications work
- Yard remodelling
- Other civil and mechanical works required for high-speed operations
According to Sharma, work on the Mathura-Bhuteshwar (MTJ-BTSR) section is also progressing, with the focus now on completing AEC work, mast erection and station-area commissioning.
Chhata TSS charged as part of power upgrade
The newly charged Chhata TSS will provide an important power supply facility for the upgraded railway section. Other power supply installations already charged include Kosikalan SP, Mathura SP and Sholaka SSP.
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As per the Railway official, further commissioning work is also planned at several locations. Vrindavan SSP is undergoing final testing, while Kotwan SSP is targeted for final testing by September 15.
The Hodal/Ajhai facilities are also scheduled for commissioning during September. The RDE TSS is targeted for September 25, while the Rundhi TSS and transmission line are planned for grid integration in October.
Delhi-Mumbai rail route to get faster trains as new traction substation goes live (Image: NCR)
SCADA to provide centralised monitoring
Another important part of the upgrade is the planned integration of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition). The system will allow railway authorities to remotely monitor and control the power supply network from the Agra control hub. This will help provide centralised monitoring of the traction power system once the SCADA network becomes operational.
Mathura-Bhuteshwar yard work
Apart from electrical and OHE work, the Mathura and Bhuteshwar yard remodelling is also important for completing the speed-up project. The Phase-II work includes construction of a new UP line and a fourth line, along with cut-connection work in the Bhuteshwar yard.
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According to the CPRO, the zonal railway is co-ordinating work across departments with a September 30, 2026 target for completing the key works.
Once the remaining infrastructure work is completed, the upgraded section will move closer to the stage where high-speed trials can begin.
Delhi-Mumbai rail route set for speed boost: New traction substation charged under Mission Raftaar (Image: NCR)
What does this mean for passengers?
According to the official, the objective of Mission Raftaar is to make better use of existing railway corridors by allowing trains to operate at significantly higher speeds.
For the New Delhi-Mumbai route, the planned 160 kmph operations are aimed at reducing travel time and improving the efficiency of one of India’s busiest rail corridors.
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The broader target of a 12-hour journey between New Delhi and Mumbai makes the ongoing infrastructure work particularly significant for passengers.