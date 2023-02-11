scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway tomorrow: 5 things to know

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: An initiative that is expected to revolutionise travel between the two major cities in the country, the 1,380-km eight-lane expressway will also benefit various cities along the way.

The Ministry of Finance had earlier announced that the expressway would be built at a capital cost of Rs 101,420 crore. (PTI, file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday (February 12) inaugurate one stretch of the highly-anticipated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section will be thrown open to the public, reducing the travel time from the national capital to Jaipur from five hours to around two hours.

This section of the Expressway, the first to be completed, has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore, and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Explained |Delhi-Mumbai Expressway set to revolutionise travel between the two cities; here’s how

An initiative that is expected to revolutionise travel between Delhi and Mumbai, the 1,380-km eight-lane expressway will also benefit various cities along the way. The work on the project started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019. The Ministry of Finance had announced that the expressway would be built at a capital cost of Rs 101,420 crore.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 5 things about the ambitious project

🔴 Once completed, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will become India’s longest greenfield expressway covering 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between the national and financial capital by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

🔴 The expressway will pass through six states — Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra — and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. It will also improve the connectivity among economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat bringing economic prosperity to the region.

🔴 The project will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

🔴 It also comes with a three-metre-wide dedicated corridor for laying utility lines, including optical fibre cables, pipelines and solar power generation. Apart from a state-of-the-art automated traffic management system, the corridor will also have provisions for rainwater harvesting at intervals of 500m, with over 2000+ water recharge points.

🔴 The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to have animal overpasses and underpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife, providing a major push to wildlife conservation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 13:17 IST
