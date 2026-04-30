Delhi expressway fire accident burns alive 5 Vaishno Devi pilgrims in CNG car in Rajasthan’s Alwar

Delhi Expressway fire: Only charred skeletal remains could be recovered as the fire completely gutted the car.

Delhi expressway fire accident: Five people were burnt alive and one person suffered critical injuries after a moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The incident occurred near Maujpur on Wednesday night when the occupants were returning from a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi.

Additional Superintendent of Rajasthan Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said fire brigade teams were immediately sent to the spot and managed to douse the flames within 15 minutes. However, the vehicle was completely destroyed by then, news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

The deceased included three women, a minor girl and a man. All of them were residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.