Delhi expressway fire accident burns alive 5 Vaishno Devi pilgrims in CNG car in Rajasthan’s Alwar

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Delhi expressway fire accident: Five people were burnt alive and one person suffered critical injuries after a moving car caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The incident occurred near Maujpur on Wednesday night when the occupants were returning from a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi.
Additional Superintendent of Rajasthan Police Priyanka Raghuvanshi said fire brigade teams were immediately sent to the spot and managed to douse the flames within 15 minutes. However, the vehicle was completely destroyed by then, news agency PTI quoted her as saying.
The deceased included three women, a minor girl and a man. All of them were residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Kailash Jindal said preliminary investigation points to a possible short circuit as the cause of the fire. Since the vehicle was CNG-powered, the flames spread rapidly, leaving little time for the passengers to get out.
Police said only skeletal remains could be recovered from the gutted vehicle and have been preserved separately. The extent of the accident was such that the victims will now have to be identified by DNA testing.
The driver of the car, Vinod Kumar Mehar, managed to jump out of the vehicle but suffered nearly 80 per cent burn injuries. He was first taken to a nearby health centre before being shifted to Jaipur for specialised treatment.
Police said further investigation into the incident is in progress.
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