Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash leaves 7 dead in Rajasthan’s Dausa

A view of the damaged bus after it collided with a trailer near Milestone 112 on the Yamuna Expressway, in Mathura on Tuesday. Reportedly, four people dead and several others injured. (Source: ANI)

An accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Wednesday morning claimed seven lives and left more than 15 people injured after a passenger bus collided and caught fire.

The accident took place near Dhanawda village under the Kolwa police station limits. According to Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit, five passengers died after being trapped in the fire, while two others later succumbed to severe head injuries sustained in the crash.

The bus, operated by Hans Travels, was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it rammed into a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway, according to the news agency PTI.