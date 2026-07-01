Delhi-Mumbai Expressway crash leaves 7 dead in Rajasthan’s Dausa

An accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district on Wednesday morning claimed seven lives and left more than 15 people injured after a passenger bus collided and caught fire.
The accident took place near Dhanawda village under the Kolwa police station limits. According to Dausa Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit, five passengers died after being trapped in the fire, while two others later succumbed to severe head injuries sustained in the crash.
The bus, operated by Hans Travels, was travelling from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand to Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it rammed into a truck moving ahead of it on the expressway, according to the news agency PTI.
STORY | Rajasthan: 7 killed, over 15 injured as bus rams into truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
A passenger bus rammed into a truck and caught fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early Wednesday, killing seven people and injuring over 15 others,… pic.twitter.com/CoXFsJ1DSC
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2026
The bus caught fire after crashing into the truck. Escape was difficult as the flames spread rapidly. Some of the passengers managed to escape, a few were rescued by emergency responders.
More than 15 injured passengers were taken to the Dausa District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Police, fire brigade personnel and local administration officials rushed to the scene and launched rescue and firefighting operations. The fire was eventually brought under control after an extensive effort.
The cause of the collision is being investigated.