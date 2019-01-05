Moti Nagar factory collapse: Co-owner arrested

Delhi Police has arrested the co-owner of a ceiling fan-making unit that had collapsed under the impact of a blast in Moti Nagar, killing seven people, earlier this week.

Sumit Gupta, a partner in the factory, was arrested on Friday, police said. The other owner, Ankit Gupta, who was injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment.

The workers were painting ceiling fans when the blast took place on the second floor of the two-storeyed building after the compressor of a fan exploded. The injured were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital.

Till late Thursday night, police and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel were working to clear the debris with shovels, as locals too pitched in. The DFS maintained that a no-objection certificate had not been taken by the owner of the building, and it is suspected that fire safety precautions were not in place as the unit was being run from a residential area.