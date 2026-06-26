Monsoon likely to hit Delhi in July first week; IMD forecasts delayed onset

Even as the normal date for monsoon onset over New Delhi is June 27, the IMD has indicated that southwest monsoon is likely to advance to Delhi, Chandigarh and adjoining regions between July 2 and July 8. (Representational image)

The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi only in the first week of July, marking its most delayed onset since 2022.

Even as the normal date for the monsoon onset over New Delhi is June 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance to Delhi, Chandigarh and adjoining regions between July 2 and July 8.

“Conditions will become favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, along with some parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan during the week July 2-8,” IMD stated in its weekly bulletin issued on June 24.