Quarry Delhi model drowned in was ‘death trap’, panchayat says no permission given

Police said that Joshi and two others from Delhi were in Kerala in connection with the shooting of an advertisement film for a Delhi textile firm. (Screengrab from video)

A young model from Delhi, Divyanshu Joshi, drowned in an abandoned stone quarry, which had turned into a deep lake, at Mudakuzha in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Thursday.

The body was fished out on Thursday itself and after postmortem examination, it was flown to Delhi on Friday evening, said police. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

According to Kodanad police Station House Officer Sarin A S, Joshi and two others from Delhi were in Kerala in connection with the shooting of an advertisement film for a Delhi textile firm.

“The shooting of the ad video was scheduled for Friday. However, Joshi and his friends reached Mudakuzha on Thursday itself without informing their team in Kerala. They had found the location of the shooting through google search and moved to Mudakkuzha.”