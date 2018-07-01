Delhi minorities panel seeks ASI response on steps taken in Khriki mosque issue

The Khirki Mosque is located near the cluster of Saket malls and surrounded by high-rises (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) The Khirki Mosque is located near the cluster of Saket malls and surrounded by high-rises (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has sought the response of the Archaeological Survey of India on steps taken to dispel claims that the Khirki mosque — a well known Tughlaq era monument – was a fort of Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap.

DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said a suo motu notice has been issued to the ASI based on reports that some locals claim Khirki mosque to be a fort of Maharana Pratap.

The monument, popularly known as Khirki mosque or fort, is situated in South Delhi’s Khirki village. It was built by a high ranking official of Delhi Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq in the 14th century.

“DMC has asked ASI to explain what action it has taken so far to refute the claim that the said mosque was a fort of Maharana Pratap,” Khan said.

Read | At 14th Century monument in Delhi, the word ‘masjid’ keeps disappearing from board

The commission has also sought to know what steps have been taken by the ASI to prevent erasing of the word “mosque” from its signboards, by miscreants.

“Reports have been consistently published saying that the word mosque is being repeatedly erased from the ASI signboard amid propaganda of some locals that this Tughlak era monument is a fort of Maharana Pratap,” Khan said, adding the ASI’s reply over the notice is awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App