Delhi Minorities Commission team in Palwal to probe foreign funding of local mosque

A three-member fact-finding team of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Saturday reached Palwal in neighbouring Haryana to probe the alleged funding of a local mosque by terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The team will also meet the family members of the persons arrested by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in connection with foreign funding of the mosque, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said.

“The fact-finding team is in Palwal to probe the allegations about the alleged foreign funding of the mosque being constructed in a village in Palwal, Haryana,” he said.

It will also meet, in Hazrat Nizamuddin area, the family members of the persons arrested in this connection, he added.

The team comprises human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan, a member of DMC’s advisory committee Sardar Gurmindar Singh Matharu and a member of Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar, Abu Bakr Sabbaq.

In July this year, the NIA filed a case to probe the terror funding module linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Hafeez Saeed’s Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) — a front-end organisation of LeT.

During the probe, it emerged that one Mohammad Salman was in regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistani national, who in turn is connected with the deputy chief of FIF, the agency had said.

So far, three persons have been arrested in this case including Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim, both residents of Delhi, and Sajjad Ahmad Wani, who is a native of Srinagar.

