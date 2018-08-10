Four officials suspended, NHRC seeks report over alleged rape of 6-year-old in Delhi school

According to police sources, the alleged rape took place around 1.30 pm on Wednesday, when the girl was about to return home but was stopped by the accused. According to police sources, the alleged rape took place around 1.30 pm on Wednesday, when the girl was about to return home but was stopped by the accused.

Four officials, including the headmistress of the government school where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an electrician, was suspended by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Friday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on the other hand, issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and commissioner of police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks. Taking note of the alleged rape which took place on August 8, the panel said, “The incident is reported to have happened in a government school. Being the custodian of the students, the school authorities are responsible for the safety and security of its students, especially the girl students.”

The commission also asserted that the incident hinted at “negligence” by school authorities. “Prima facie the incident indicates towards negligence by the school administration,” it said.

The NHRC also directed the chief secretary to see whether all guidelines and directions issued by the authorities for the safety of the students are being followed by schools in the national capital.

Besides this, the commission also feels there should be a State Human Rights Commission in Delhi to deal with similar cases.

According to police sources, the alleged rape took place around 1.30 pm on Wednesday, when the girl was about to return home but was stopped by the accused. “The accused allegedly warned the six-year-old not to tell anyone,” a senior police officer had said.

Police said that once the girl returned home, her mother found she was bleeding, and she immediately informed her husband. The girl was taken to a hospital, where a medical examination confirmed rape.

“On the basis of the girl’s complaint, an FIR was lodged and police recorded her statement with the help of counsellors. She told counsellors that she was raped by a man wearing red colour T-shirt,” the officer had said. On Thursday, police questioned school staff and arrested the accused, after the girl identified him.

