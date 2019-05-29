Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk station finally gets platform doors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) installed platform screen doors at one of its busiest routes, Rajiv Chowk station, that would help in crowd management at interchange stations. The new addition has been made on the Yellow line, the DMRC wrote on Twitter.

The platform screen doors are operational at Kashmere Gate as well, another transit usually thronged with people. In 2018, these doors were installed at several metro stations including Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

Platform screen doors have been installed at Rajiv Chowk metro station (Yellow Line) to help in crowd management at the interchange station. pic.twitter.com/RNAsnOgsjC — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) May 29, 2019

The new routes, including the Pink and Magenta lines, have platform screen doors, as does the Airport express line.

The matter was taken up in court as well, when in February the Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by a social activist seeking to install screen doors at all Metro station platforms, in order to prevent incidents of commuters falling on tracks.

On February 21, a 57-year-old central government employee accidentally fell on the tracks at the Dilshad Garden Metro station and came under an approaching train, following which his right foot was severed. Police had said he was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing treatment. Moreover, since the Metro services were launched, a number of suicide cases have been reported wherein people jump in front of an approaching train.