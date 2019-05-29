Toggle Menu
Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk station finally gets platform doorshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-metros-rajiv-chowk-station-finally-gets-platform-doors-5754107/

Delhi Metro’s Rajiv Chowk station finally gets platform doors

The platform screen doors are operational at Kashmere Gate as well, another transit usually thronged with people. In 2018, these doors were installed at several metro stations including Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

The new routes, including the Pink and Magenta lines, have platform screen doors, as does the Airport express line. (Source: DMRC/Twitter)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) installed platform screen doors at one of its busiest routes, Rajiv Chowk station, that would help in crowd management at interchange stations. The new addition has been made on the Yellow line, the DMRC wrote on Twitter.

The platform screen doors are operational at Kashmere Gate as well, another transit usually thronged with people. In 2018, these doors were installed at several metro stations including Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi and Central Secretariat.

The new routes, including the Pink and Magenta lines, have platform screen doors, as does the Airport express line.

The matter was taken up in court as well, when in February the Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by a social activist seeking to install screen doors at all Metro station platforms, in order to prevent incidents of commuters falling on tracks.

On February 21, a 57-year-old central government employee accidentally fell on the tracks at the Dilshad Garden Metro station and came under an approaching train, following which his right foot was severed. Police had said he was rushed to a nearby hospital and was undergoing treatment. Moreover, since the Metro services were launched, a number of suicide cases have been reported wherein people jump in front of an approaching train.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gurugram woman threatens to jump off building after being fired, gets job back
2 Jammu: Central Forces personnel arrested for harassing minor girls
3 Leave RJD if you don't like Tejashwi's leadership: Tej Pratap to party workers