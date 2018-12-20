Delhi Metro is now officially on Twitter: Follow them @officialDMRC

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced that it has finally joined Twitter, where it will interact with and address all complaints and suggestions of commuters. Launching the Twitter handle @OfficialDMRC, Managing Director Mangu Singh said, “DMRC is now on Twitter. Let us keep in touch. Your feedback will help us serve you better.”

By operating as many as eight lines, Delhi Metro in March this year had registered a steady rise in the average number of passengers, with nearly 27 lakh commuters taking the rapid transit network daily in February, officials had told PTI. Between the opening of a corridor of the Magenta Line in December last year and a section of the Pink Line in March, the number of passengers travelling has seen growth.

However, according to a study published by the Centre of Science and Environment in September, the metro had received nearly 32 per cent less than the number of daily passengers it had hoped to serve this year. The research and advocacy group attributed fare hike as the reason behind the sudden drop in ridership, approximately by 4.2 lakh passengers in 2018 as compared to the previous year.

While the average daily ridership projections made by DMRC in 2016 stood at around 40 lakh for this year, it has been only around 27 lakh — 31.66 per cent less than the projections, the study had said.

Of nine metropolitan cities across the world which have operational metro systems and where the cost for a 10-km trip is less than half-a-US dollar, the Delhi Metro remains the second-most unaffordable system in terms of percentage of income spent for using it, it said.