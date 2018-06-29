Delhi Metro services to continue as HC restrains DMRC workers from going on strike tomorrow

A section of the DMRC Staff Council has been demonstrating at the Yamuna Bank and Shahdara Metro stations since June 19. A section of the DMRC Staff Council has been demonstrating at the Yamuna Bank and Shahdara Metro stations since June 19.

In a major relief to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government as well as citizens, the Delhi High Court on Friday restrained the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees from going on a strike on Saturday. At least 9,000 non-executive employees had threatened to observe a shutdown of Metro services from midnight if their demands for promotions and pay hikes were not met by today.

After an urgent hearing, Justice Vipin Sanghi passed the interim order holding that prima facie, the proposed action of the metro staff does not seem to be justified or legal. The court also noted that DMRC is running a public utility service which caters to around 25 lakh citizens of Delhi on a daily basis and that sufficient notice had not been given to DMRC and the conciliation proceedings are still in progress.

DMRC had moved the urgent petition which was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal who assigned it for hearing before Justice Sanghi. “… I am inclined to grant ad-interim relief as sought in the application. Accordingly, the respondents (employees) are restrained from going on strike on June 30 or till further orders in the matter,” the judge said in its five-page order.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the state government will consider imposing the Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act if the non-executive employees of the DMRC did not withdraw its decision to observe the strike. While expressing concerns over the impact of the strike on lakhs of commuters, the CM had urged all concerned employees not to resort to the shutdown. “Whereas all genuine demands of Metro employees should be met, the strike would cause inconvenience to lakhs of people. The strike should not take place. Whereas govt imposing ESMA as last resort, I would urge employees to not resort to strike,” he had tweeted.

The idea of imposing the ESMA Act from the government had come after two rounds of talks between the DMRC authorities and representatives of the DMRC Staff Council had failed. “The talks have failed and we have not been able to reach a resolution. So, we will go on an indefinite strike from midnight,” council’s secretary Ravi Bhardwaj said.

The ESMA Act is an Act of Parliament, introduced to ensure continuous delivery of certain services, which, if obstructed, would affect the normal life of people, including services related to public transports and the health sector.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the CM had directed the fulfilment of all “genuine demands” of the Metro employees to ensure smooth services. “Have received instructions from Honorable CM Arvind Kejriwal that all the genuine demands of the Metro employees should be met to keep them happy for a smooth functioning of Delhi Metro. Also if needed ESMA be imposed to prevent Metro strike,” he tweeted.

Sisodia added, “Have called an urgent meeting of Metro officers to discuss the demands of employees.. Also file related to ESMA being sent for concurrence of Honorable LG.”

State Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot had also directed the DMRC to resolve the issues and sought to know about the progress of talks between the officials and the employees. In a letter to the director of the Delhi Metro body, the minister said, “Efforts be made to resolve the issues as early as possible so that Metro operations are not hampered in any manner.” He also offered his help to DMRC in case his intervention is required in the case.

There are nearly 12,000 people employed with the transporter, with non-executive staffers accounting for about 9,000. A section of the DMRC Staff Council has been demonstrating at the Yamuna Bank and Shahdara Metro stations since June 19. The Council has threatened to intensify its stir if its demands are not fulfiled.

The prime demand is that the DMRC Staff Council be changed to the DMRC Employee’s Union, as “… the council is a non-constitutional body without any teeth. Other demands include implementation of our Industrial Dearness Allowance as per the 3rd pay revision scale,” said Ravi Bhardwaj, the council secretary. He added that all employees have been wearing black armbands as a sign of protest.

“Subsequently, when the DMRC did not take cognizance of our demands, we went on a symbolic hunger strike. Many of our members did not consume food while on duty, and demonstrated by sitting on platforms,” he said.

The non-executive workforce includes train operators, station controllers, operations and maintenance staff and technicians, and form a major component in the operation of the rapid rail network.

Meanwhile, the DMRC in a statement had said “a section of the staff, in collusion with an unrecognised union, have launched the agitation” from the past few days, even as it warned that “any action which is violative of the Conduct Rules of the DMRC cannot be accepted and shall be taken up suitably”.

