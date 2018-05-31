Delhi Metro: Services on Blue Line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Janakpuri West suspended

However, operations between Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali remained unaffected. (Representational) However, operations between Janakpuri West to Noida/Vaishali remained unaffected. (Representational)

Delhi Metro services on the Blue Line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Janakpuri West were temporarily suspended due to protests by railway staff in Dwarka station on Thursday. However, operations between Janakpuri West and Noida/Vaishali remained unaffected.

“The services on Blue Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to Janakpuri West were put on hold temporarily from 9:10 pm onwards due to DMRC staff agitating over the assualt (by CISF personnel) issue,” the DMRC later said. The services were resumed at around 9:45 pm.

According to reports by PTI, around 12.30 pm on Thursday an argument ensued between the CISF personnel and DMRC staff of Dwarka Sector 21 station after a tyre of CISF vehicle was deflated at the behest of the station manager. An eyewitness said that the enraged CISF staff, who are tasked with guarding the Delhi Metro facilities, barged into the station manager’s room and thrashed him.

“A complaint has been lodged on the matter by the DMRC and the CISF is taking up the issue departmentally also. Senior officers from both the DMRC and CISF had to intervene to sort out the issue,” a senior DMRC official said. A CISF spokesperson, when contacted said, “An inquiry has been ordered and action will be taken based on its findings.”

According to reports, train operations were suspended at 09:10 pm after staff members gathered at the spot to protest against the alleged assault of a Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) station manager by a CISF personnel at the station.

(With PTI inputs)

