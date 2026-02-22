‘Delhi-Meerut in 55 minutes’: PM Modi dedicates India’s first full high-speed RRTS Corridor and country’s fastest Metro; Know who will benefit

PM Modi on Sunday opened the 5-km stretch in Delhi (between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar) and the 21 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the country’s first regional rapid transit system (RRTS), cutting the travel time between Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to just under an hour.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The 82-km Namo Bharat Delhi-Meerut corridor with 16 stations connecting the urban centres of Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, and Meerut with Delhi, will allow people to live outside Delhi but commute to the national capital for work.

It has been built at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore. At present, 55 km of the corridor between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is open to the public.

PM Modi on Sunday opened the 5-km stretch in Delhi (between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar) and the 21 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.