Delhi: Man stabs wife, three children to death in Mehrauli home, arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and three children by slitting their throats in Mehrauli, South Delhi, PTI quoted the police as saying Saturday.

Upender Shukla, a private tutor, allegedly murdered his wife, his daughters, one two-month-old and the other seven-year-old, and five-year-old son in their South Delhi residence during the early hours of Saturday, Deputy Commission of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

Shukla’s mother-in-law was also present in the two-room house in Mehrauli during the murders. When Shukla did not open the door of his room on Saturday morning, she informed their neighbours, who broke it open and found him sitting next to the bodies, the officer added.

The police were informed, following which they reached the crime scene. They recovered a written note in which Shukla had confessed to the killing of his wife and children. However, he did not mention any reason for it, the police said, adding that Shukla is suspected to be suffering from depression.

Preliminary probe suggested that the killings took place between 1 am and 1.30 am. The knife used in committing the murder has been seized and further investigation is underway, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)