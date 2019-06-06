Delhi man held for supplying weapon to BKI associate

Punjab Police have arrested a Delhi-based man from Uttarakhand for supplying a weapon to his associate from a terror module linked to the Babbar Khalsa International.

An official from the Punjab Police identified the man as Harcharan Singh, an alleged associate of Babbar Khalsa International operative Kulwinder Singh Khanpuriya, who is currently in Malaysia.

Last week, police had arrested Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh, alleged members of ISI-backed BKI module.

The two were allegedly working on the directions of Khanpuriya, who along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the state.

They were allegedly arranging and providing funds and weapons to sleeper cells on the directives of Khanpuriya.

According to the Punjab Police official, Harcharan Singh, who was arrested from Uttarakhand, was also involved in supply of weapon on at least one occasion.

“Further investigations are on,” said the officer, adding that Harcharan had a “criminal past”.

According to police, Khanpuriya has been involved in many terrorist activities in the past. He had shifted to Malaysia in January 2019, along with his family, on a tourist visa and intentionally stayed back to “plan and coordinate terror activities with his associates abroad and in India”.