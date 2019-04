A 27-year-old man went missing after he allegedly jumped into the Yamuna on Thursday evening.

Police said Prakash Lal, a resident of Jamia Nagar, was reported missing after he allegedly jumped into the Yamuna to retrieve coins and other articles thrown by passersby, at around 7 pm.

Police were alerted around 7.39 pm, following which five divers and one fire tender were deputed to the spot to search for him. Further investigations are underway, police added. ens