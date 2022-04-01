Delhi, Maharashtra: Masks not must, but advisable

WITH COVID cases falling steadily, Delhi and Maharashtra — which were among the worst hit regions — decided on Thursday to lift the mask mandate. Both, however, advised the continued use of masks in crowded areas.

Sources said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday, decided to do away with the Rs 500 fine for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1. The fine was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 last month.

While the DDMA is yet to issue a detailed order, sources said it is likely to advise the continued use of masks in crowded areas.

Must Read | Advisable to keep wearing masks, say Covid task force experts

Most of the Covid-related curbs in the capital were lifted last month, and all schools will return to only offline mode from Friday. Sources said hospitals will be directed to test and track people with flu-like symptoms.

In Maharashtra, the government announced that all restrictions will be lifted from April 2. “Gudi Padwa is the beginning of the new year. This is the day to start new work… For the past two years, we’ve successfully battled the deadly coronavirus, and today it seems to be fading. To make a fresh start, the restrictions imposed… under the Disaster Management Act as well as the Epidemic Diseases Act are being completely lifted from Gudi Padwa (April 2),” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: “But this doesn’t mean people should be complacent, they need to be careful. Although it is not mandatory to wear a mask, people are advised to wear masks wherever they can, to take care of themselves and others.”

Tope pointed out that many regions in the US, UK and Europe have already become mask-free. “But we have made it optional. The decision has been taken by the chief minister and all others in consultation with the task force and the health department,” he said.

The Maharashtra government is yet to issue official orders in this regard.